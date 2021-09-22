Pro-life advocates looking for love may want to think twice before conducting their search on the OKCupid dating platform.
The company has announced that users will be able to add an “I’m Pro-Choice” badge to their profile, and that for every person who uses the pro-abortion badge, OKCupid will donate donate $1 to Planned Parenthood, up to $50,000.
“Given the new, radical Texas law that essentially bans abortion access, it’s more important than ever to take a stand and we’ve found that our users want to be able to choose to filter for dates who are pro-choice more than they ever […]
