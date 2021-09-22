iGlobalWeb / Pixabay Gun buybacks are a joke.

First, they don’t take guns out of criminal hands for the most part. Most who show up are people looking to get rid of a gun who don’t know how else to sell one. Others are people looking to take advantage of the “no questions asked” policy to drop guns used in crimes and pick up a few bucks more than dumping them in a river.

Then there’s the fact that so many of them seem poorly attended when you consider a community’s size. Take this one in Springfield, Massachusetts . Saturday’s gun […]