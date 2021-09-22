iGlobalWeb / Pixabay Gun buybacks are a joke.
First, they don’t take guns out of criminal hands for the most part. Most who show up are people looking to get rid of a gun who don’t know how else to sell one. Others are people looking to take advantage of the “no questions asked” policy to drop guns used in crimes and pick up a few bucks more than dumping them in a river.
Then there’s the fact that so many of them seem poorly attended when you consider a community’s size. Take this one in Springfield, Massachusetts . Saturday’s gun […]
Read the rest of this story here: bearingarms.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker