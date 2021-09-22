Alleges university took action because of a pending investigation
A federal lawsuit alleges that California Lutheran University officials slandered its softball players and coaches for a skit performed by a few team members.
Attorneys representing players and coaches first filed the lawsuit this summer, and it appears to still be pending. Neither attorneys Michael Saltz nor Elana Levine responded to two emails sent in the past two weeks seeking comment and an update on the suit.Their clients “held a teambonding lip-sync event with makeup and costumes” in January 2020. “Five members of the team wore facial hair makeup to disguise […]
