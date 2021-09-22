Then-Senator Joe Biden can be heard speaking of mandatory medical screening and governmental overreach in response to disease in a 1987 video, speaking about policies similar to those he’s enacted as President in critical terms.

The video stems from 1987 Senate testimony on the HIV/AIDS epidemic, with Biden alluding to potential discrimination against homosexuals as a result of the disease. “ It’s not very far off the horizon… That if we don’t get one disease under control, you may find legislative bodies taking whole classes of people based upon propensity of conduct, saying we’re going to put you in a […]