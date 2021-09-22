Then-Senator Joe Biden can be heard speaking of mandatory medical screening and governmental overreach in response to disease in a 1987 video, speaking about policies similar to those he’s enacted as President in critical terms.
The video stems from 1987 Senate testimony on the HIV/AIDS epidemic, with Biden alluding to potential discrimination against homosexuals as a result of the disease. “ It’s not very far off the horizon… That if we don’t get one disease under control, you may find legislative bodies taking whole classes of people based upon propensity of conduct, saying we’re going to put you in a […]
Read the rest of this story here: bigleaguepolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker