Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly been speaking ill of former President Donald Trump, according to one of his 2020 campaign officials.

One-time Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale took to Twitter Wednesday to share a report from Kentucky.com regarding comments that the GOP Senate leader allegedly made about the former president.McConnell reportedly said that the Republican Party was moving away from Trump and that he was not a threat, personally, to him or his position as GOP Senate leader“Trump is fading vs McConnell’s Republican party? McConnell might want […]