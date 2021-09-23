AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta By an overwhelming majority, the House voted to fund the Israeli Iron Dome today, a defensive system that protects against Palestinian rocket barrages. That vote was necessary as a stand-alone bill because far-left anti-Semites, mostly members of the so-called “squad,” joined forces earlier in the week to strip the funding from the main budget bill.

Naturally, those who live to see Israel wiped off the face of the Earth didn’t take it well as scenes of lunacy were presented on the floor.

Here’s a taste of that before we get to the weirdest reaction of the day. […]