Joe Biden and his White House are reportedly eager to release information to Congress about what Donald Trump and his aides were allegedly doing during the Capitol riot on January 6. If the Biden administration goes through with this, it could set off a complicated battle that is both legal and political.

According to MSN , Trump has said that he would use “executive privilege” to block information requests from the House select committee that is looking into what happened on the day of the riot. While executive privilege has allowed presidents and their aides to avoid or delay congressional […]