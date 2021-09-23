Joe Biden and his White House are reportedly eager to release information to Congress about what Donald Trump and his aides were allegedly doing during the Capitol riot on January 6. If the Biden administration goes through with this, it could set off a complicated battle that is both legal and political.
According to MSN , Trump has said that he would use “executive privilege” to block information requests from the House select committee that is looking into what happened on the day of the riot. While executive privilege has allowed presidents and their aides to avoid or delay congressional […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifezette.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker