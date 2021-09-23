Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

There is really no other way to put this: We are being invaded at the behest of the anti-liberty Left. Everything else is a distraction, the nation’s socialist left intends to rule the country by any means necessary or destroy it in the process.

Why are the authoritarian socialists unconcerned that they are angering the voters?

Biden was supposed to shore up relations with our allies, NATO falling apart and France our longest ally recalling its ambassador for the first time in the history of the country. Anti-liberty Leftists always claim to be more compassionate and caring, along with being ‘liberal’, while they are created a humanitarian crisis on our border that looks it is from a third world nation.

The economy was supposed to come roaring back, but now we have rampant inflation while they printed money to pay people not to work. We have higher petrol prices due to their direct actions. The Dow dropped 600 points the other day because of fears in the nation many in the socialist left would like to emulate.

In addition to that, the anti-liberty Left has gone full fascist with face masks and vaccine mandates, while piling on draconian requirements to carry your Nazi pass everywhere you go. Just don’t expect that to be any kind of voter ID.

Our ignominious skedaddle from Afghanistan meant that we left Americans behind along with Billions of dollars of military equipment, that is no doubt being reverse-engineered by the People’s Liberation Army [See how the anti-liberty Left loves to invert reality in the labeling of a force of oppression]. Meanwhile, our military is being indoctrinated in Critical Racist Theory along with every child in the teacher’s union-controlled, government schools.

Now consider that litany of absolute failure coupled with totalitarian intent that is worsening by the moment with Tucker Carlson’s opening commentary from September 21, 2021 on what Biden and the nation’s socialist left is deliberately doing by opening up the border to bring in a foreign insurrection.

How completely out of control is our southern border in Texas? For one example, on Friday, the Border Patrol checkpoint near El Indio, Texas, directly across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, was completely unmanned. There was nobody there. You could have driven a truck full of fentanyl or illegal aliens directly into the United States without being stopped or questioned or checked or anything. No doubt, people did that.

Two days later, this Sunday, the border patrol checkpoint on US Highway 57 just east of Eagle Pass, Texas was also totally unmanned. Again, no one there. Eighteen-wheelers drove right over the bridge from a country in the middle of a drug war and sped off into the interior of the United States. God knows what was in those trucks. We’ll never know. Joe Biden really has opened our borders to the world. That’s not a Republican talking point. It is completely real.

Even depending on short attention spans and the national socialist media acting as their full-time propaganda arm, just 10% of that litany of failure would doom a ‘Democratic’ party of the past. However, the anti-Liberty team seems quite content with soldering on, secure in the knowledge that they won’t be held responsible. Considering the current trends and what they’ve screwed up so far, the odds are they are going to make things worse – FAR worse than they are today. How could any government survive a free and fair assessment of their performance through the ballot box? The obvious answer is that it won’t.

Anti-liberty Leftists are acting as though they will never have to answer to the voters, or at least, the current set of voters. Given the current set of circumstances and a countdown clock to the midterms next year that is rapidly ticking away, it’s hard to see how the enemies of liberty on the far-left fringe are going to turn this around.

The obvious answer is staring us in the face. They have opened the border to bring in a new set of voters. A permanent underclass that will do their bidding and keep them in power, forever, or until the country implodes. This actually won’t take too long, because while those people think they are geniuses at governance, their track record shows they are complete screw-ups of the highest caliber.

The other half of their insurrection plan is to do everything they can to grant amnesty and of course voting rights to as many illegal invaders as possible. That is also obvious. They’ve already tried the amnesty and citizenship gambit. No one should have any doubt they will try that again. In the meantime, they are doing their level best to destroy that which they despise.

They’ve opened up the border, trying to bring in whoever they can. Then they’ll get whoever to vote for them in whatever way possible. They would hand out citizenship papers, Democratic party membership cards, and ballots – already filled out – on the border to everyone crossing over if they could.

One last thing. Remember that everything else is a distraction. Anti-liberty Leftists only care about one thing: POWER. They don’t care about COVID, aside from using it to cheat in elections, but that was so last year. They know that they can’t rely on the same scam a second time. Sure, they’ve had a lot of fun wielding all kinds of arbitrary power over the people, and going full-fascist with the vaccine mandate knocked the abject Afghanistan disaster off the front pages. People are taking notice that if we’re supposed to be concerned about a pandemic, why would we let in millions over the border and disperse them throughout the nation.

Everything feeds into the anti-liberty Left’s desire for power. It’s the never-changing undercurrent beneath the veneer of anything they say or do. The pro-freedom Right favors liberty over control, the anti-liberty Left favors control over liberty. Freedom and individual rights always get in the way of what they want to get accomplished.

They have convinced themselves that they are ‘saving the world’, thus gives them carte blanche to do whatever is necessary to accomplish this goal. The current crisis that they created is just another way for them to seize and hold power. It’s a mistake to consider them as anything other than power-hungry tyrants without any kind of altruistic impulses.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn