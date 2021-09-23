The deadline for New York healthcare workers to take the mandatory COVID-19 “vaccine” is Monday. A significant number of nurses, healthcare workers and those who work within the entire system of healthcare will be leaving the medical industry as a result.
While the potential vacancy rate for healthcare workers is yet undetermined -they have to wait to see how many actually leave- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced earlier today that foreign workers will be hired to replace the U.S. workers who refuse the vaccine.
In a semi-related note, controversial New York Health Commissioner Harold Zucker -a former defender of Andrew […]
Read the rest of this story here: theconservativetreehouse.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker