The deadline for New York healthcare workers to take the mandatory COVID-19 “vaccine” is Monday. A significant number of nurses, healthcare workers and those who work within the entire system of healthcare will be leaving the medical industry as a result.

While the potential vacancy rate for healthcare workers is yet undetermined -they have to wait to see how many actually leave- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced earlier today that foreign workers will be hired to replace the U.S. workers who refuse the vaccine.

In a semi-related note, controversial New York Health Commissioner Harold Zucker -a former defender of Andrew […]