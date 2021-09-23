Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out Joe Biden and his administration this week for throwing out “lie after lie” about the border crisis that many believe was caused by the current president.

McEnany specifically brought up comments made by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House press secretary Jen Psaki that she says make “no sense.” Mayorkas had said hours before that he believes “our borders are closed,” and days before that, Psaki outrageously claimed that migrants crossing the southern border do not intend to stay in the U.S. DHS Secretary Mayorkas: I “honestly believe” that “our […]