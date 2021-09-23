Mike Lee/PHOTO: Gage Skidmore (CC) Sen. Mike Lee , R-Ut., introduced legislation on Tuesday to prevent the federal government from funding sex change research on children, according to a press release .

The Protecting Our Kids from Harmful Research Act will outlaw funding for research that subjects children to hormonal treatment or sex organ mutilation surgeries.

“The Federal Government should never fund research that harms kids,” Lee said. “This bill will protect taxpayers from funding spurious research, but more importantly, it will protect kids from the permanent damage this irresponsible research can produce.”Some doctors give puberty blockers to children who claim […]