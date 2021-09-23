Rand Paul Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is spearheading an effort in Congress to hold the Small Business Administration (SBA) accountable for reportedly sending federal funds to Planned Parenthood through Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

“The Small Business Administration has been illegally giving taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood entities across America, and on Tuesday, I led the minority members of the Small Business Committee in standing united in opposition to allowing a vote on the SBA’s nominee for Deputy Administrator until the Administration takes action to recover the wrongfully acquired funds,” Sen. Paul said in a statement to The Daily Wire. […]