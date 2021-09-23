WASHINGTON – And so it begins. …
On Friday, I shared my thoughts about how to build a visible movement against Joe Biden’s terror program – and I watched a picture perfect demonstration of it already on Saturday!
A group of several hundred peaceful protesters gathered near the Capitol – and were met by a heavy police presence meant to “protect” the building from another “insurrection,” just as I predicted.This was a demonstration seeking “Justice for J6” (a reference to the Jan. 6 Capitol fracas) that made its point effectively amid beefed up security, police in full riot gear and National […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.wnd.com
JD Rucker – EIC
