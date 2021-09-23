On Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) spoke against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her Democrat colleagues about the current conditions at the US-Mexico border under the policies of the Biden administration. Ocasio-Cortez and other high-profile Democrats memorably lamented over the border conditions under the Trump administration, but the current calamity, Cruz says, poses far graver dangers. “I’ll tell you: I’ve been to the border. I’ve been to the Biden cages,” Sen. Cruz said.
“For four years, Democrats went on and on and on, the corrupt corporate media went on and on and on about kids in cages. You couldn’t turn […]
Read the rest of this story here: thepostmillennial.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker