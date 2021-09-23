On Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) spoke against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her Democrat colleagues about the current conditions at the US-Mexico border under the policies of the Biden administration. Ocasio-Cortez and other high-profile Democrats memorably lamented over the border conditions under the Trump administration, but the current calamity, Cruz says, poses far graver dangers. “I’ll tell you: I’ve been to the border. I’ve been to the Biden cages,” Sen. Cruz said.

“For four years, Democrats went on and on and on, the corrupt corporate media went on and on and on about kids in cages. You couldn’t turn […]