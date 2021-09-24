The Maricopa County forensic audit results have been leaked, and if the draft documents are correct, they already show over 54,000 fraudulent, faked and otherwise invalid ballots — more than five times the margin of “victory” for Joe Biden. (See the draft table below.)

And this is from just one county alone: Maricopa. If the same holds true across other counties in Arizona, the fraud vastly exceeds 100,000 ballots. (Pima, Pinal, Cochise, etc., haven’t even been audited yet.) That means Biden didn’t win . The election was rigged.

The lying left-wing media is going to try to gaslight the nation and […]