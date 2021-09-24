The Maricopa County forensic audit results have been leaked, and if the draft documents are correct, they already show over 54,000 fraudulent, faked and otherwise invalid ballots — more than five times the margin of “victory” for Joe Biden. (See the draft table below.)
And this is from just one county alone: Maricopa. If the same holds true across other counties in Arizona, the fraud vastly exceeds 100,000 ballots. (Pima, Pinal, Cochise, etc., haven’t even been audited yet.) That means Biden didn’t win . The election was rigged.
The lying left-wing media is going to try to gaslight the nation and […]
Read the rest of this story here: americanconservativemovement.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker