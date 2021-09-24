New York’s new Governor Kathy Hochul, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Bill De Blasio Mask Up for Cameras – but only for cameras.
The royal couple and New York’s new governor and NYC Mayor De Blasio met today and took a moment for pictures. They were wandering around without masks until it was time for pictures, and then they masked up. They’re laughing at you. These are horrible people. https://t.co/IQl0Jbpfdh — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 23, 2021 TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Jovan Pulitzer Shares His Thoughts on the Arizona 2020 Election Audit Report Out Tomorrow Along with Breaking Information The […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
