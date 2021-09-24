The U.S. flag flies at half staff at a port of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas, on Feb. 24, 2021. (John Moore/Getty Images) The states of Texas and Missouri filed a motion on Thursday seeking a court order to force the Biden administration to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, accusing the administration of having ignored the Supreme Court’s order last month to do so.
The motion ( pdf ) filed late Thursday accuses the administration of having stalled in its efforts to enforce the MPP program.
“The Biden Administration’s refusal to follow the law has created […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.theepochtimes.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker