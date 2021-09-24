The U.S. flag flies at half staff at a port of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas, on Feb. 24, 2021. (John Moore/Getty Images) The states of Texas and Missouri filed a motion on Thursday seeking a court order to force the Biden administration to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, accusing the administration of having ignored the Supreme Court’s order last month to do so.

The motion ( pdf ) filed late Thursday accuses the administration of having stalled in its efforts to enforce the MPP program.

“The Biden Administration’s refusal to follow the law has created […]