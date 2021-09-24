On MSNBC, Joy Reid suggests that the sensationalism around the disappearance and presumed murder of Gabby Petito is a symptom of a prevailing systemic and cultural bias called “Missing White Woman Syndrome.” There is a media and public fascination with “missing white women,” she says, while the media and public ignore “cases involving missing people of color.”

The charge, of course, is that Americans are only interested in Petito’s disappearance and death because she’s white, and they’d be much less interested, and the media would be less sensational in reporting all of it, if they thought something bad had happened […]