Charlotte, NC — Across the country, news about a COVID vaccine mandate has taken center stage. Federal employees were mandated to take COVID vaccines by Joe Biden. He even stepped into the private sector to force healthcare workers and instruct OSHA to demand employers with over 100 employees to mandate a COVID vaccine or testing.

The move led to many employers immediately complying, even though the order is widely believed unconstitutional. Employees have been forced out of jobs and others are being told they will lose jobs in the coming days. But there’s one catch.The door was […]