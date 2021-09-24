Former President Trump blasted Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for not talking about the “2020 Presidential Election Scam” enough. As a result, Trump now says they “should be ashamed of themselves.”

“I spent virtually no time with Senators Mike Lee of Utah, or Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, talking about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam or, as it is viewed by many, the ‘Crime of the Century,’” Trump’s statement read. “Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win . . . If this were Schumer and the Democrats, […]