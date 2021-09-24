Former President Trump blasted Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for not talking about the “2020 Presidential Election Scam” enough. As a result, Trump now says they “should be ashamed of themselves.”
“I spent virtually no time with Senators Mike Lee of Utah, or Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, talking about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam or, as it is viewed by many, the ‘Crime of the Century,’” Trump’s statement read. “Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win . . . If this were Schumer and the Democrats, […]
Read the rest of this story here: saraacarter.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker