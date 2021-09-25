Hillary Clinton walking so pompously into Queens University in Belfast as a child carries the tail of her cape and bystanders call her a war criminal is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Q07DYgch5I

If you could bottle the lack of self-awareness of Hillary Clinton, it might be developed into another treatment for C*VID. The Biden Administration would then ban that treatment because you should only take the v*cc*ne. But that’s beside the point. We’re here to have a laugh at the expense of a two-time failure at running for president. She was giving a speech in Northern Ireland for some reason. This was the scene outside. Hillary Clinton walking so pompously into Queens University in Belfast as a child carries the tail of her cape and bystanders call her a war criminal […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.louderwithcrowder.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker