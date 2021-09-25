Advertisement Advertisement OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was incensed after Democrats passed the Women’s Health Protection Act and she showed it in front of reporters.
The firebrand representative tore a strip off of Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell on Friday on the steps of the Capitol building after House Democrats passed the bill, which would codify Roe V Wade if passed by the Senate and signed by the president, Fox News reported .“Horrendous,” Rep. Greene shouted at the Democrats. “You should all be ashamed.” . @MTG and @RepDebDingell just got into screaming […]
Read the rest of this story here: conservativebrief.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker