Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was incensed after Democrats passed the Women’s Health Protection Act and she showed it in front of reporters.

The firebrand representative tore a strip off of Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell on Friday on the steps of the Capitol building after House Democrats passed the bill, which would codify Roe V Wade if passed by the Senate and signed by the president, Fox News reported .“Horrendous,” Rep. Greene shouted at the Democrats. “You should all be ashamed.” . @MTG and @RepDebDingell just got into screaming […]