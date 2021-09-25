A school board in Oregon is receiving backlash following its recent ban on educators displaying Black Lives Matter signs and gay pride symbols.
Newberg, which is situated just outside of Portland, now finds itself the site of the latest skirmish in a pitched struggle between traditional and woke approaches to education being waged in school systems across the country.
Last week, members of the Newberg School Board passed an ordinance that bars educators from displaying any signs or symbols related to BLM or LGBTQ+ pride.According to the Associated Press , following the ban, the City Council issued a declaration condemning the […]
