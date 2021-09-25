Lawyers representing a Colorado website designer are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a split decision by a lower court that allows the state of Colorado to force the Christian to “speak messages that violate her beliefs.”

Officials with the Alliance Defending Freedom are representing Lorie Smith and her 303 Creative firm because of the state’s attacks that require her to “design and publish websites promoting messages that violate her religious beliefs” and even ban her from explaining her objections.

“The government shouldn’t weaponize the law to force a web designer to speak messages that violate her beliefs. This case […]