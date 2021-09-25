Former President Donald Trump this week gave his strongest indication yet that he plans to run for office in 2024, suggesting that only a medical emergency would preempt his participation in that year’s presidential race.

During an appearance on Real America’s Voice , when asked by Water Cooler host David Brody what might cause him to hold off on running in three years, Trump only suggested that a “bad call from a doctor” would hinder his plans.

“Things happen through God,” he said, adding “but I feel so good and I hate what’s happening to our country.”The former president has thus […]