Israel Adesanya has made a name for himself as one of the fiercest fighters to ever step into the Octagon. Recently, however, the 32-year-old Nigerian born New Zealander made headlines with his sharp tongue, not his blazing fists.

Adesanya (21-1), currently the UFC middleweight world champion, has been training with his teammates at City Kickboxing, a mixed martial arts gym in Auckland. He says his gym has been slapped with multiple warnings for violating the government’s COVID-19 restrictions and threatened with shutdown.

“We had police roll up to our bubble and bust it up,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel . […]