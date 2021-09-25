Popular online business directory Yelp is expected to announce it will begin to double match its employee contributions to pro-abortion organizations working to fight against the Texas Heartbeat Act. Those organizations include both the Center for Reproductive Rights and the abortion giant Planned Parenthood, the latter of which has been accused of both past and present-day racism and white supremacy by its own employees

According to The Wall Street Journal , Yelp employs more than 100 people in the state of Texas but it doesn’t have an office in the state. However, the company joined 50 others in signing a […]