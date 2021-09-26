Image Credit: Right Side Broadcasting 45th President Donald Trump discussed the findings presented during the Arizona Audit hearing yesterday, now made available on the Senate’s website , and noted that the irregular numbers raised by the audit report far exceed the margin of votes he would need to be declared the true winner in the state.

“This is from the forensic by very respected people, and it was a very, very conservatively done report, it’s much worse than this.” President Trump began to read key figures from the Arizona Audit, which is now available publicly after a marathon hearing […]