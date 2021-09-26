Michigan Office of the Governor via AP Only 10 days after announcing his candidacy, is James Craig already in Gretchen Whitmer’s head?
Michigan’s governor is easing her state’s COVID-19 edicts , as polls show the embattled executive trailing the retired Detroit police chief and potential Republican gubernatorial nominee. We have the momentum. https://t.co/iLmdSkxsgl — Chief James Craig (@chiefjamescraig) September 22, 2021 Whitmer achieved notoriety by implementing some of the nation’s most draconian pandemic restrictions before pushback from legislators. While she became a GOP target, she was also briefly considered a running mate option for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.
But Whitmer’s approval […]
Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker