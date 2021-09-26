New York Republican Rep. John Katko, ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, told Just the News that he’s “looking into” whether the Biden Administration’s decision to release thousands of migrants without court dates is a violation of law.
The released migrants were reportedly asked to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement but only a small percentage followed through. The administration recently allowed the release of an unknown number of Haitian migrants without court dates .
“What the current immigration policy is, is they don’t get a court date before they get released,” Katko said Friday on Capitol Hill. […]
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
