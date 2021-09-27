Donya Grant, center, works on a homeschool lesson with her son Kemper, 14, as her daughter Rowyn, 11, works at right, at their home in Monroe, Wash./AP Photo Public school enrollment has plummeted over the past two years as parents choose to place their children in charter or private schools or to homeschool them, PJ Media reported .

Public schools lost 1.45 million students, a 3.3 percent decrease, from the 2019-2020 to the 2020-2021 school year, according to a study by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.

Charter schools gained 237,000 students, a 7 percent increase, during the same two-year […]