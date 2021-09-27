New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who assumed the job after Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, announced that she is prepared to declare a state of emergency if the state’s vaccine mandate results in an unmanageable shortage of healthcare workers. The mandate, which pertains to all New York healthcare workers, is set to take effect this week.
“I am monitoring the staffing situation closely, and we have a plan to increase our health care workforce and help alleviate the burdens on our hospitals and other health care facilities,” Hochul said . Declaring a state of emergency would allow the state […]
