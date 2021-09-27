Texas is suing the Biden administration in an effort to invalidate a federal civil rights directive pertaining to the use of pronouns and bathroom access in the workplace.

The state is challenging an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission advisory that states employers are required to allow LGBTQ employees use the bathroom of their preference. The advisory warns that a failure to adhere to that standard could amount to unlawful harassment.

The EEOC advisory standard is predicated on the Supreme Court’s gay rights decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, in which the court ruled that it is illegal to fire a person for […]