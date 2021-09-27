Texas is suing the Biden administration in an effort to invalidate a federal civil rights directive pertaining to the use of pronouns and bathroom access in the workplace.
The state is challenging an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission advisory that states employers are required to allow LGBTQ employees use the bathroom of their preference. The advisory warns that a failure to adhere to that standard could amount to unlawful harassment.
The EEOC advisory standard is predicated on the Supreme Court’s gay rights decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, in which the court ruled that it is illegal to fire a person for […]
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker