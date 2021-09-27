Top Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday asked Attorney General Merrick Garland why the Justice Department has dismissed charges against six suspected Chinese spies.

The GOP lawmakers – Rep. Jim Jordan, the committee’s top Republican, and committee member Rep. Andy Biggs – asked Garland in a letter in which they posed four questions to the country’s top law enforcement officer including one asking about “recent developments” that led to the charges being dropped.

In July, the federal government moved to dismiss cases against five Chinese researchers charged with lying about ties to the Chinese military on visa applications. The […]