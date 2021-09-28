Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this guest post are solely those of the author and are not necessarily reflective of Live Action or Live Action News.

On September 13, Jackson Women’s Health Organization (JWHO) filed its brief with the Supreme Court in support of its challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization . But the stakes are much higher than whether JWHO, Mississippi’s sole abortion provider, will be allowed to continue doing abortions up to 16 weeks, its current cut-off. Mississippi has argued that the Court should overrule Roe v. […]