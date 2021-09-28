Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich slammed President Biden’s vaccine mandates and spoke in-depth on his federal lawsuit filed against the Biden administration’s mandates in an interview this week.

In an interview on Fox News on Monday, Brnovich discussed the unconstitutionality of Biden’s vaccine mandates, the current labor shortage, and illegal immigration. Furthermore, Brnovich claimed there’s workers who’ve reached out to his office stating that they are going to quit their jobs if they are required to be vaccinated.“This is going to have a huge ripple effect on our communities. The Biden administration has shown […]