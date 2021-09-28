Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich slammed President Biden’s vaccine mandates and spoke in-depth on his federal lawsuit filed against the Biden administration’s mandates in an interview this week.
In an interview on Fox News on Monday, Brnovich discussed the unconstitutionality of Biden’s vaccine mandates, the current labor shortage, and illegal immigration. Furthermore, Brnovich claimed there’s workers who’ve reached out to his office stating that they are going to quit their jobs if they are required to be vaccinated.“This is going to have a huge ripple effect on our communities. The Biden administration has shown […]
Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker