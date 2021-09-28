Cruz Biden Republicans are trying to protect members of the U.S. Military from being dishonorably discharged for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Joe Biden’s Pentagon has implemented a mandate for the vaccine, and those who do not comply will be relieved of their duties. According to rhetoric from the White House, it’s clear Biden is in favor of the potential for U.S. Military members to be dishonorably discharged for resisting the order.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all U.S. service members and the Pentagon has declared it a lawful order,” Fox4KC outlined . “But […]