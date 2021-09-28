Former University of Georgia and National Football League star Herschel Walker is fast becoming one of the leading ball-carriers for the conservative movement. He appeared in Perry, Ga., Saturday with former President Donald Trump and other conservatives at a “Save America” rally.

It only makes sense for Americans to support conservative ideals, Walker told the fired-up audience: “People always ask me what qualifies me to run for this office, and I said, ‘Well you’re right, I’m an American.’” The former Heisman Trophy winner said being conservative is just part of being an American. He had the crowd firmly with him, […]