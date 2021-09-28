Terrisa Bukovinac, a politically progressive atheist, has become widely known in the pro-life movement for working together with conservatives and Christians to protect unborn babies from abortion.

Now, she has plans to unite other left-leaning pro-life advocates under a new organization.

The yet-to-be-named group will bring together “feminists, liberals, bipoc, secularists, lgbtqia folks, their allies, and fetal rights advocates from across the ideological spectrum” in the cause for life, Bukovinac said.“The unjust killing of the unborn is a violation of our progressive values of equality, nonviolence and nondiscrimination,” she continued.One of her main goals for the organization is to take back […]