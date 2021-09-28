Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley on Tuesday defended two phone calls he had with his Chinese counterpart in which he promised to warn them if former President Donald Trump was going to launch an attack against them.
“ My task at that time was to de-escalate . My message again was consistent: calm, steady, and deescalate. We are not going to attack you,” Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee in a prepared statement, claiming that the calls were generated by “concerning intelligence” that China thought Trump would take action against them. “My task at that time […]
