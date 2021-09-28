Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are seen kept on the table at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami, Fla., on April 15, 2021. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images) Pfizer and its German partner on Tuesday said they submitted data concerning results of a COVID-19 vaccine trial in children as young as 5.

Pfizer and BioNTech sent the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The data is from a Phase 2/3 trial examining the companies’ COVID-19 shot in children 5 to 11, an age group that cannot currently get a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.The companies say the […]