AP Photo/Evan Vucci Sometime around mid-day last Friday, as the headwinds blew strongly against the $3.5 trillion reconciliation boondoggle , the White House and their allies in Congress decided on a new messaging strategy: Just say it costs nothing.
Yes, in the fantasy world our political leaders inhabit, $3.5 trillion “costs zero dollars.” That was the line Joe Biden dropped on September 25th. Worse, the media have run with that idea, arguing into absurdity that tax cuts that let you keep more of your own income “cost” money but huge, multi-trillion-dollar spending bills are somehow free because of tax hikes […]
