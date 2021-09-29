Agents of the Yuma, Arizona Border Patrol sector have reported encountering more than 1,000 asylum seekers and illegal immigrants in one day alone, with the state of Arizona shaping up as the new target of a wave of illegal immigration spurred by the Biden administration’s ‘America Last’ border and immigration policies.

The Chief Patrol Agent of the Yuma Sector indicated that last Thursday represented a fiscal-year high in apprehensions of illegals in the field. Joe Biden already is poised to break a single-year fiscal record for illegal immigration, with his dismantling of President Donald Trump’s game-changing ‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum […]