United Airlines is going forward with plans to terminate hundreds of workers who failed to meet the company’s COVID-19 vaccination deadline, United officials said Tuesday, according to The Wall Street Journal .

The airline had said last month that it would require vaccination of its 67,000 U.S. employees, according to the outlet. The company is beginning the process of cutting loose 593 people who failed to get the vaccination, company officials said, according to the Journal, though the employees could retain their positions if they decide to get vaccinated prior to their official termination meetings.

The impending firings pertain to workers […]