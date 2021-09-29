Vice President Kamala Harris’ office is reportedly “deeply concerned” with the COVID-19 safety protocols of “The View” and parent company ABC after a false positive COVID-19 test practically derailed her interview on the popular daytime TV show. What’s a brief history here?

Producers unceremoniously yanked co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro from the set in the middle of a segment on Friday upon discovering that the two had apparently tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris was set to make an appearance on the show for an interview just minutes after Hostin and Navarro were removed from the panel. After a brief […]