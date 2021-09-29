A pro-life group has presented the nation’s highest court with over half a million signatures from Americans asking it to overturn the infamous case that has resulted in 63 million babies dying in abortions.
With over 500,000 signatures collected on a petition calling for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade , American Citizens will hold a rally outside the Supreme Court to call on the Supreme Court of the United States to use the Dobbs case from the state of Mississippi to reverse the decision.
Allan Parker, President of The Justice Foundation, a pro-life nonprofit leading the charge, told […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifenews.com
