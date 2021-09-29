City of Fraser, Michigan (Credit: Thomas LaDuke) Ahhhhh, Fraser, Michigan. How you are an amusing, white-hot mess of confusion in the county of Macomb! But, you might have some signs of hope breaking on the horizon.

Maybe.

Today begins my breakdown of some of the happenings in the city of Fraser (where I reside) to inform residents of the 2021 election. This information is meant to provide ACTUAL documentation for citizens to make an informed decision before they cast their ballots in November. These documents I will be presenting in this article and others are official from either court or city, […]