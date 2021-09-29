A government watchdog group is suing the Interior Department over access to Secretary Deb Haaland’s schedule, which has been kept under seal through nearly her entire seven-month tenure.
The transparency non-profit Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT) filed the lawsuit after a series of records requested under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) failed to generate documents months after solicitation.
“Compliance with public information laws isn’t supposed to happen merely at convenience of federal agencies or their press shops. It’s a legal obligation,” said the group’s director, Michael Chamberlain. “The American public deserves much better than what Secretary Haaland’s Department of Interior […]
Read the rest of this story here: thefederalist.com
