Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay
This week, news broke that Border Patrol agents are at risk of losing their jobs if they do not get vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus by November as part of President Biden’s slew of new vaccine mandates .
As Leah reported , “[Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)] appeared on Fox News’s “Ingraham Angle” after a whistleblower came forward alleging Border Patrol agents were given notice that they face termination if they do not receive the jab by November 2021. The Ohio Republican pointed out that the administration is being much more lenient with illegal immigrants who are […]
Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker