Department of Homeland Security officials are reportedly concerned Thursday about a potential “catastrophic migrant surge” if the Biden administration complies with a previous court order requiring the government to stop deporting migrants under Title 42 of the U.S. Code.

According to NBC News , DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorks spoke to immigration officials on a phone call to see if they were prepared for a “worst-case scenario” in which nearly 400,000 migrants attempted to cross the border illegally. This hypothetical situation could become reality, Mayorkas stressed, if the Trump-era policy instituted under Title 42 was lifted.

Under the U.S. Code, Title 42 […]